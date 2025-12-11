Camel Hurt After Weapon Discharge Over Field Entry Dispute in Rural Area
Camel Hurt After Weapon Discharge Over Field Entry Dispute in Rural Area
مزید خبریں
Is Imran Khan in Trouble After Faiz Hameed Verdict?DG ISI Sentenced to 14 Years | 4PM News Headlines
Body of Waqas Found at Home in Karachi’s Paposh Area, Police Begin Investigation
Karachi Machhar Colony | Human Remains Found Near Lal Masjid | Police Investigation
Faiz Hameed Verdict | Federal Minister Atta Tarar Comments | Pakistan Transparency - Aaj News
Faisal Vawda Reaction on Faiz Hameed Sentenced | Faiz Hameed’s 14-Year Sentence
Former ISI Chief Faiz Hameed | 14-Year Sentence | Military Court Verdict - Aaj News Breaking
مقبول ترین