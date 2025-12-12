Is society interested in the welfare of special children? - Awaz
Is society interested in the welfare of special children? - Awaz
مزید خبریں
Special Individuals Should Be Called Differently-Abled, Not Disabled | Awareness Pakistan
Welfare Organizations Empower Special Children | Skill Development Pakistan
Faiz Hameed’s 14-Year Sentence in Jail | Imran Khan in Trouble | 12AM Aaj News Headlines
Faiz Hameed Sentenced 14 Years | Warning for Others | News Insight #EP299
KP Special Assistant Shafeeullah Jan Exclusive Interview | Political Insights | News Insight
Pakistan Army’s Biggest Punishment | Analysis by Umar Cheema & Gen Haris Rauf | News Insight
مقبول ترین