Iranian Parliament Speaker Says US Bases Endanger Regional Security, Prioritizing Israel - Aaj News

Iranian Parliament Speaker Says US Bases Endanger Regional Security, Prioritizing Israel - Aaj News
Published 15 Mar, 2026 12:35am
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Iranian Parliament Speaker Says US Bases Endanger Regional Security, Prioritizing Israel - Aaj News
مزید خبریں
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