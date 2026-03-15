Experts Warn 30 Percent Adults in Pakistan Have Diabetes as GLP-1 Used for Weight Loss - Aaj News

Experts Warn 30 Percent Adults in Pakistan Have Diabetes as GLP-1 Used for Weight Loss - Aaj News
Published 15 Mar, 2026 12:45am
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Experts Warn 30 Percent Adults in Pakistan Have Diabetes as GLP-1 Used for Weight Loss - Aaj News
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