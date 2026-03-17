Pakistan Strikes Infrastructure in Afghanistan | Trump Appeals EU and NATO Support - 10AM Headlines

Pakistan Strikes Infrastructure in Afghanistan | Trump Appeals EU and NATO Support - 10AM Headlines
Published 17 Mar, 2026 12:00pm
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Pakistan Strikes Infrastructure in Afghanistan | Trump Appeals EU and NATO Support - 10AM Headlines
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