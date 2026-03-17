Operation Ghazb-ul-Haq | Pakistan Air Force Afghanistan | Kabul Nangarhar - Aaj News

Operation Ghazb-ul-Haq | Pakistan Air Force Afghanistan | Kabul Nangarhar - Aaj News
Published 17 Mar, 2026 12:00pm
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Operation Ghazb-ul-Haq | Pakistan Air Force Afghanistan | Kabul Nangarhar - Aaj News
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