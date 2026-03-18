Global Economy Alert | Inflation Surges 12% | Financial Update - News Insight

Global Economy Alert | Inflation Surges 12% | Financial Update - News Insight
Published 18 Mar, 2026 12:15am
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Global Economy Alert | Inflation Surges 12% | Financial Update - News Insight
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