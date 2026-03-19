Karachi weather shifts rapidly | Storm, thunder, and heavy rain hit city - 12AM News Headlines

Karachi weather shifts rapidly | Storm, thunder, and heavy rain hit city - 12AM News Headlines
Published 19 Mar, 2026 12:30am
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Karachi weather shifts rapidly | Storm, thunder, and heavy rain hit city - 12AM News Headlines
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