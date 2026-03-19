Karachi storm disaster | Buildings collapse, trees fall, power outage hits city -Aaj News

Karachi storm disaster | Buildings collapse, trees fall, power outage hits city -Aaj News
Published 19 Mar, 2026 01:10am
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Karachi storm disaster | Buildings collapse, trees fall, power outage hits city -Aaj News
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