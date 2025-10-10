لائیو ٹی وی  
English  
Women

Aaj News

جمعہ, اکتوبر 10, 2025  
17 Rabi Al-Akhar 1447  
Monsoon 2025

Sher Afzal Marwat Reveals Whether Sohail Afridi Can Become CM - Rubaroo with Shaukat Piracha

Sher Afzal Marwat Reveals Whether Sohail Afridi Can Become CM - Rubaroo with Shaukat Piracha
Published 10 Oct, 2025 10:30pm
ویڈیوز
Sher Afzal Marwat Reveals Whether Sohail Afridi Can Become CM - Rubaroo with Shaukat Piracha
مزید خبریں
مقبول ترین
تازہ ترین