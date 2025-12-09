Governor Rule & Minus Imran Scenario | Political Power Shift – Aaj Pakistan News

Governor Rule & Minus Imran Scenario | Political Power Shift – Aaj Pakistan News
Published 09 Dec, 2025 12:00am
ویڈیوز
Governor Rule & Minus Imran Scenario | Political Power Shift – Aaj Pakistan News
مزید خبریں
مقبول ترین
تازہ ترین