Trump Iran Strait of Hormuz Blockade | Putin Warning US Israel | Nuclear Talks - Aaj News

Trump Iran Strait of Hormuz Blockade | Putin Warning US Israel | Nuclear Talks - Aaj News
Published 30 Apr, 2026 01:25pm
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Trump Iran Strait of Hormuz Blockade | Putin Warning US Israel | Nuclear Talks - Aaj News
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