لائیو ٹی وی  
English  
Women

Aaj News

جمعہ, اکتوبر 17, 2025  
23 Rabi Al-Akhar 1447  
Monsoon 2025

12AM News Headlines | Pakistan Military Operations | Afghan Taliban Dialogue | Border Crisis

12AM News Headlines | Pakistan Military Operations | Afghan Taliban Dialogue | Border Crisis
Published 17 Oct, 2025 12:30am
ویڈیوز
12AM News Headlines | Pakistan Military Operations | Afghan Taliban Dialogue | Border Crisis
مزید خبریں
مقبول ترین
تازہ ترین