لائیو ٹی وی  
English  
Women

Aaj News

جمعہ, اکتوبر 24, 2025  
02 Jumada Al-Awwal 1447  
Monsoon 2025

Ali Tareen, owner of PSL franchise Multan Sultans, tore up PCB’s legal notice | Breaking News

Ali Tareen, owner of PSL franchise Multan Sultans, tore up PCB’s legal notice | Breaking News
Published 24 Oct, 2025 05:30pm
ویڈیوز
Ali Tareen, owner of PSL franchise Multan Sultans, tore up PCB’s legal notice | Breaking News
مزید خبریں
مقبول ترین
تازہ ترین