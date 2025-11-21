Will Karachi Become a Separate Province? Mustafa Kamal Makes Major Revelations - News insight
Will Karachi Become a Separate Province? Mustafa Kamal Makes Major Revelations - News insight
مزید خبریں
Islamabad Explosion Update | Pak India WAR | Terrible Updates - 12AM News Headlines
Will Maulana Fazal ur Rehman lead the opposition again? 27th Constitution Amendment - News Insight
Iran Ends Visa-Free Entry | Indian Citizens Affected | Travel Update – Aaj Pakistan News
Pakistan Army Operation | 30 Khawarij Eliminated | Security Update Pakistan 11PM News Headlines
28th Amendment Pakistan | New Provinces Buzz | PPP vs MQM Sindh Local Govt Clash - News Insight
Politics Heat Up in Karachi! MQM vs PPP | Preparation for 28th Amendment -News Insight with Amir Zia
مقبول ترین