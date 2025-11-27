Drone Strike | Kurdistan Gas Field | Baghdad Update | Energy Disruption – Aaj Pakistan News

Drone Strike | Kurdistan Gas Field | Baghdad Update | Energy Disruption – Aaj Pakistan News
Published 27 Nov, 2025 10:00am
ویڈیوز
Drone Strike | Kurdistan Gas Field | Baghdad Update | Energy Disruption – Aaj Pakistan News
مزید خبریں
مقبول ترین
تازہ ترین