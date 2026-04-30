Pakistan Peace Diplomacy | PM Shehbaz in Contact with US Iran | FO Briefing - Aaj Pakistan News

Pakistan Peace Diplomacy | PM Shehbaz in Contact with US Iran | FO Briefing - Aaj Pakistan News
Published 30 Apr, 2026 04:05pm
ویڈیوز - آج پاکستان
Pakistan Peace Diplomacy | PM Shehbaz in Contact with US Iran | FO Briefing - Aaj Pakistan News
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