Karachi Red Line BRT Delay | 2028 Completion | Sindh High Court Hearing - Aaj News

Karachi Red Line BRT Delay | 2028 Completion | Sindh High Court Hearing - Aaj News
Published 30 Apr, 2026 01:05pm
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Karachi Red Line BRT Delay | 2028 Completion | Sindh High Court Hearing - Aaj News
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