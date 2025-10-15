لائیو ٹی وی  
English  
Women

Aaj News

بدھ, اکتوبر 15, 2025  
21 Rabi Al-Akhar 1447  
Monsoon 2025

KP Emerges as Pakistan’s Political Focus Amid PTI Victory | News Insight with Amir Zia EP#265

KP Emerges as Pakistan’s Political Focus Amid PTI Victory | News Insight with Amir Zia EP#265
Published 15 Oct, 2025 12:00am
ویڈیوز
KP Emerges as Pakistan’s Political Focus Amid PTI Victory | News Insight with Amir Zia EP#265
مزید خبریں
مقبول ترین
تازہ ترین