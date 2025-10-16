لائیو ٹی وی  
English  
Women

Aaj News

جمعرات, اکتوبر 16, 2025  
22 Rabi Al-Akhar 1447  
Monsoon 2025

Afghan Taliban forced to yield; ceasefire decision sparks questions about next 48 hours-Aaj Pakistan

Afghan Taliban forced to yield; ceasefire decision sparks questions about next 48 hours-Aaj Pakistan
Published 16 Oct, 2025 01:00pm
ویڈیوز
Afghan Taliban forced to yield; ceasefire decision sparks questions about next 48 hours-Aaj Pakistan
مزید خبریں
مقبول ترین
تازہ ترین