لائیو ٹی وی  
English  
Women

Aaj News

منگل, اکتوبر 21, 2025  
27 Rabi Al-Akhar 1447  
Monsoon 2025

Food Inflation in Punjab | Wheat, Sugar & Eggs Prices Skyrocket - Aaj Pakistan News

Food Inflation in Punjab | Wheat, Sugar & Eggs Prices Skyrocket - Aaj Pakistan News
Published 21 Oct, 2025 10:30am
ویڈیوز
Food Inflation in Punjab | Wheat, Sugar & Eggs Prices Skyrocket - Aaj Pakistan News
مزید خبریں
مقبول ترین
تازہ ترین