لائیو ٹی وی  
English  
Women

Aaj News

بدھ, اکتوبر 22, 2025  
28 Rabi Al-Akhar 1447  
Monsoon 2025

Pakistan Residency Rule | Valid Passport & Visa Required | Immigration Policy Update - Awaz

Pakistan Residency Rule | Valid Passport & Visa Required | Immigration Policy Update - Awaz
Published 22 Oct, 2025 01:30am
ویڈیوز
Pakistan Residency Rule | Valid Passport & Visa Required | Immigration Policy Update - Awaz
مزید خبریں
مقبول ترین
تازہ ترین