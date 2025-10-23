لائیو ٹی وی  
English  
Women

Aaj News

جمعرات, اکتوبر 23, 2025  
29 Rabi Al-Akhar 1447  
Monsoon 2025

Punjab University employee kidnapped in alleged honey trap incident - Aaj Pakistan News

Punjab University employee kidnapped in alleged honey trap incident - Aaj Pakistan News
Published 23 Oct, 2025 12:30pm
ویڈیوز
Punjab University employee kidnapped in alleged honey trap incident - Aaj Pakistan News
مزید خبریں
مقبول ترین
تازہ ترین