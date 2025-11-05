New history created in America, Zahran Mamdani elected as New York’s first Muslim mayor-Aaj Pakistan

New history created in America, Zahran Mamdani elected as New York's first Muslim mayor-Aaj Pakistan
Published 05 Nov, 2025 12:00pm
ویڈیوز
New history created in America, Zahran Mamdani elected as New York’s first Muslim mayor-Aaj Pakistan
مزید خبریں
مقبول ترین
تازہ ترین