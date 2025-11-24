Karachi Green Line Extension | Project Resumes | Mayor & Officials Update - Aaj Pakistan News

Karachi Green Line Extension | Project Resumes | Mayor & Officials Update - Aaj Pakistan News
Published 24 Nov, 2025 02:30pm
ویڈیوز
Karachi Green Line Extension | Project Resumes | Mayor & Officials Update - Aaj Pakistan News
مزید خبریں
مقبول ترین
تازہ ترین