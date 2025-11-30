Peshawar FC Attack | Afghan Nationals Identified | Investigation Underway - Aaj Pakistan News

Peshawar FC Attack | Afghan Nationals Identified | Investigation Underway - Aaj Pakistan News
Published 30 Nov, 2025 01:30pm
ویڈیوز
Peshawar FC Attack | Afghan Nationals Identified | Investigation Underway - Aaj Pakistan News
مزید خبریں
مقبول ترین
تازہ ترین