Trump Strait of Hormuz Deal | Blockade Removal Condition | US Iran Negotiations - Aaj News

Trump Strait of Hormuz Deal | Blockade Removal Condition | US Iran Negotiations - Aaj News
Published 07 May, 2026 12:05am
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Trump Strait of Hormuz Deal | Blockade Removal Condition | US Iran Negotiations - Aaj News
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