Karachi Power Crisis | Severe Load Shedding Across Areas | Electricity Outage Report - Aaj News

Karachi Power Crisis | Severe Load Shedding Across Areas | Electricity Outage Report - Aaj News
Published 08 May, 2026 02:35pm
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Karachi Power Crisis | Severe Load Shedding Across Areas | Electricity Outage Report - Aaj News
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