Karachi Illegal Call Center Raid | 50 People Detained | Police Action Report - Aaj News

Karachi Illegal Call Center Raid | 50 People Detained | Police Action Report - Aaj News
Published 08 May, 2026 03:15pm
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Karachi Illegal Call Center Raid | 50 People Detained | Police Action Report - Aaj News
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