Iran US Short-Term Deal | Hormuz Strait Restoration Plan | Peace Talks - Aaj Pakistan News

Iran US Short-Term Deal | Hormuz Strait Restoration Plan | Peace Talks - Aaj Pakistan News
Published 08 May, 2026 04:25pm
ویڈیوز - آج پاکستان
Iran US Short-Term Deal | Hormuz Strait Restoration Plan | Peace Talks - Aaj Pakistan News
مزید خبریں
مقبول ترین
تازہ ترین