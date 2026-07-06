🔴LIVE || Oath-Taking Ceremony of New Gilgit-Baltistan Chief Minister | Aaj News

🔴LIVE || Oath-Taking Ceremony of New Gilgit-Baltistan Chief Minister | Aaj News
Published 06 Jul, 2026 02:15pm
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🔴LIVE || Oath-Taking Ceremony of New Gilgit-Baltistan Chief Minister | Aaj News
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