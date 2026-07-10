Pakistan’s Foreign Exchange Reserves Rise to $23.98 Billion - Aaj News

Pakistan’s Foreign Exchange Reserves Rise to $23.98 Billion - Aaj News
Published 10 Jul, 2026 12:00pm
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Pakistan’s Foreign Exchange Reserves Rise to $23.98 Billion - Aaj News
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