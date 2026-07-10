Karak Kohat Operation | Intelligence-Based Action | Security Update - Aaj News

Karak Kohat Operation | Intelligence-Based Action | Security Update - Aaj News
Published 10 Jul, 2026 12:40pm
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Karak Kohat Operation | Intelligence-Based Action | Security Update - Aaj News
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