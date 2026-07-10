KP Glaciers | Climate Change | Glacier Loss in Pakistan - Aaj News

KP Glaciers | Climate Change | Glacier Loss in Pakistan - Aaj News
Published 10 Jul, 2026 04:15pm
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KP Glaciers | Climate Change | Glacier Loss in Pakistan - Aaj News
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