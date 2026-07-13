Dir Upper Protest | Power Load Shedding | Peshawar Highway Blocked - Aaj News

Dir Upper Protest | Power Load Shedding | Peshawar Highway Blocked - Aaj News
Published 13 Jul, 2026 12:30pm
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Dir Upper Protest | Power Load Shedding | Peshawar Highway Blocked - Aaj News
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