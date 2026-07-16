Pakistan China Talks | Ishaq Dar Wang Yi Meeting on Iran-US Tensions - Aaj News

Pakistan China Talks | Ishaq Dar Wang Yi Meeting on Iran-US Tensions - Aaj News
Published 16 Jul, 2026 04:40pm
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Pakistan China Talks | Ishaq Dar Wang Yi Meeting on Iran-US Tensions - Aaj News
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