Skoro La Pass 5000m Trek | Karachi Women Historic Achievement Pakistan - Aaj News

Skoro La Pass 5000m Trek | Karachi Women Historic Achievement Pakistan - Aaj News
Published 16 Jul, 2026 11:55pm
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Skoro La Pass 5000m Trek | Karachi Women Historic Achievement Pakistan - Aaj News
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