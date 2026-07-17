Petrol Price Increase Pakistan | Govt Raises Petrol Rs5, Diesel Rs30 Per Litre - Aaj News

Petrol Price Increase Pakistan | Govt Raises Petrol Rs5, Diesel Rs30 Per Litre - Aaj News
Published 17 Jul, 2026 10:45pm
ویڈیوز
Petrol Price Increase Pakistan | Govt Raises Petrol Rs5, Diesel Rs30 Per Litre - Aaj News
مزید خبریں
مقبول ترین
تازہ ترین