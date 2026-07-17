Bannu Operation Update | Security Forces Eliminate 24 Militants, Weapons Recovered - Aaj News

Bannu Operation Update | Security Forces Eliminate 24 Militants, Weapons Recovered - Aaj News
Published 17 Jul, 2026 11:00pm
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Bannu Operation Update | Security Forces Eliminate 24 Militants, Weapons Recovered - Aaj News
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