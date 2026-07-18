Tarbela Dam Spillways Open | Monsoon Alert Pakistan | Indus River Safety Advisory - Aaj News

Tarbela Dam Spillways Open | Monsoon Alert Pakistan | Indus River Safety Advisory - Aaj News
Published 18 Jul, 2026 12:45am
ویڈیوز - کرنٹ افیئرز
Tarbela Dam Spillways Open | Monsoon Alert Pakistan | Indus River Safety Advisory - Aaj News
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