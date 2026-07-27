AJK Elections | Polling Disruptions | PPP Worker Passes Away | PML-N Responds - Aaj News
AJK Elections | Polling Disruptions | PPP Worker Passes Away | PML-N Responds - Aaj News
مزید خبریں
Medical Fraud Case | NCCIA Expands Probe | Suspects Detained for Investigation - Aaj News
Pakistan Flood Update | Indus River Water Level Rises After Monsoon Rains - Aaj News
Asim Munir Meets US Congress Members | Pakistan US Economic & Defense Talks - Aaj News
Pakistan | Iran US Talks | Qatar Mediation for Middle East Peace - Aaj News
Maryam Nawaz Ration Card Program Approved | Worker Relief Plan Pakistan - Aaj News
AJK Election Results | PML-N Leads, PPP Trails in Unofficial Count - Aaj News
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