KP Funds Cut | Rs 6.4 Billion Deduction | Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government - Aaj News

KP Funds Cut | Rs 6.4 Billion Deduction | Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government - Aaj News
Published 15 Aug, 2026 04:55pm
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KP Funds Cut | Rs 6.4 Billion Deduction | Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government - Aaj News
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