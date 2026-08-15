KP Funds Cut | Rs 6.4 Billion Deduction | Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government - Aaj News
KP Funds Cut | Rs 6.4 Billion Deduction | Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government - Aaj News
مزید خبریں
Independence Day Celebrations | AJK Next PM Name Revealed? | 05PM HEADLINES | 15 August 2026
Kashmir Black Day | Indian Independence Day | Occupied Kashmir | Srinagar Security - Aaj News
Lahore Police Case | Daughter Detained | Maho Noor Shehzadi - Aaj News
Landi Kotal Traders Protest | Businessman Missing | Markets Shut Down | Khyber - Aaj News
Sara Sharif Case | Irfan Sharif | Belmarsh Prison | Two Inmates Charged | UK Court - Aaj News
Banned Committee | Indian Backing | India’s Support Revealed | Major Development | 04PM HEADLINES
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