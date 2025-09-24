لائیو ٹی وی  
English  
Women

Aaj News

بدھ, ستمبر 24, 2025  
30 Rabi ul Awal 1447  
Monsoon 2025

12AM News Headlines | Trump’s big statement, recognition of the Palestinian state? - Pakistan News

12AM News Headlines | Trump's big statement, recognition of the Palestinian state? - Pakistan News
Published 24 Sep, 2025 01:00am
ویڈیوز
12AM News Headlines | Trump’s big statement, recognition of the Palestinian state? - Pakistan News
مزید خبریں
مقبول ترین
تازہ ترین