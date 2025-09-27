لائیو ٹی وی  
English  
Women

Aaj News

ہفتہ, ستمبر 27, 2025  
03 Rabi Al-Akhar 1447  
Monsoon 2025

🇵🇰 Pakistan - PM Addresses UNG Debate, 80th Session | We Won The War, Now We Want Peace - Dus

🇵🇰 Pakistan - PM Addresses UNG Debate, 80th Session | We Won The War, Now We Want Peace - Dus
Published 27 Sep, 2025 12:00am
ویڈیوز
🇵🇰 Pakistan - PM Addresses UNG Debate, 80th Session | We Won The War, Now We Want Peace - Dus
مزید خبریں
مقبول ترین
تازہ ترین