First Address by KPK Chief Minister Suhail Afridi Sets Tone for Governance - Aaj News #shorts
First Address by KPK Chief Minister Suhail Afridi Sets Tone for Governance - Aaj News #shorts
مزید خبریں
01PM News Headlines: Sohail Afridi, New CM of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa - Aaj News Headlines
Copy of 🔴LIVE : Supreme Court Hearing - 13th October 2025 | Pakistan News
On Scene: The New Message of Modern Silence - Aaj Pakistan
Rapid Progress on KCR, Green Line, and Port Areas Restoration - Aaj Pakistan
Karachi’s Development Vision Boosted by Federal-Provincial Coordination - Aaj Pakistan
KPK’s New Chief Minister? Decisive Moment - Aaj News Pakistan
مقبول ترین