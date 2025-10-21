لائیو ٹی وی  
English  
Women

Aaj News

منگل, اکتوبر 21, 2025  
27 Rabi Al-Akhar 1447  
Monsoon 2025

12AM Aaj News Headlines | Saudi Arabia welcomes Pak-Afghan ceasefire agreement | PCB Decision

12AM Aaj News Headlines | Saudi Arabia welcomes Pak-Afghan ceasefire agreement | PCB Decision
Published 21 Oct, 2025 12:30am
ویڈیوز
12AM Aaj News Headlines | Saudi Arabia welcomes Pak-Afghan ceasefire agreement | PCB Decision
مزید خبریں
مقبول ترین
تازہ ترین