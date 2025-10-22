لائیو ٹی وی  
English  
Women

Aaj News

بدھ, اکتوبر 22, 2025  
28 Rabi Al-Akhar 1447  
Monsoon 2025

Karachi Mayor’s Objections and Federal Government’s Response - Aaj Pakistan News

Karachi Mayor’s Objections and Federal Government’s Response - Aaj Pakistan News
Published 22 Oct, 2025 12:00am
ویڈیوز
Karachi Mayor’s Objections and Federal Government’s Response - Aaj Pakistan News
مزید خبریں
مقبول ترین
تازہ ترین