لائیو ٹی وی  
English  
Women

Aaj News

بدھ, اکتوبر 22, 2025  
28 Rabi Al-Akhar 1447  
Monsoon 2025

Karachi Roads in Ruins; Commuters Face Morning Struggles – Aaj Pakistan

Karachi Roads in Ruins; Commuters Face Morning Struggles – Aaj Pakistan
Published 22 Oct, 2025 12:00pm
ویڈیوز
Karachi Roads in Ruins; Commuters Face Morning Struggles – Aaj Pakistan
مزید خبریں
مقبول ترین
تازہ ترین