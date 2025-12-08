Tanda Dam Water Level Drops | Tourism & Farming Impact | Kohat Update - Aaj Pakistan News

Tanda Dam Water Level Drops | Tourism & Farming Impact | Kohat Update - Aaj Pakistan News
Published 08 Dec, 2025 11:00am
ویڈیوز
Tanda Dam Water Level Drops | Tourism & Farming Impact | Kohat Update - Aaj Pakistan News
مزید خبریں
مقبول ترین
تازہ ترین