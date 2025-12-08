UK Restricts Pakistani & Bangladeshi Student Admissions | Visa Rules Update - Aaj Pakistan News

UK Restricts Pakistani & Bangladeshi Student Admissions | Visa Rules Update - Aaj Pakistan News
Published 08 Dec, 2025 02:30pm
ویڈیوز
UK Restricts Pakistani & Bangladeshi Student Admissions | Visa Rules Update - Aaj Pakistan News
مزید خبریں
مقبول ترین
تازہ ترین